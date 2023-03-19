Contrasting Golden Matrix Group (GMGI) and Its Peers

Golden Matrix Group (NASDAQ:GMGI – Get Rating) is one of 428 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Golden Matrix Group to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.9% of Golden Matrix Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.1% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 55.5% of Golden Matrix Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.5% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Golden Matrix Group and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Golden Matrix Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Golden Matrix Group Competitors 1899 12652 26303 600 2.62

Profitability

Golden Matrix Group currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 56.86%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 20.07%. Given Golden Matrix Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Golden Matrix Group is more favorable than its competitors.

This table compares Golden Matrix Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golden Matrix Group -2.75% -3.54% -3.15% Golden Matrix Group Competitors -59.08% -99.12% -10.04%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Golden Matrix Group and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Golden Matrix Group $36.03 million -$250,000.00 -127.44 Golden Matrix Group Competitors $1.88 billion $230.55 million 7.46

Golden Matrix Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Golden Matrix Group. Golden Matrix Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Golden Matrix Group beats its competitors on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

About Golden Matrix Group

Golden Matrix Group, Inc. engages in the provision of turnkey and white label gaming platforms, Esports technology, and gaming content. The firm develops and owns online gaming IP and builds configurable and scalable white-label B2B gaming platforms. It operates through the B2B and B2C segments. The B2B segment is involved in the charges of usage of the company’s software and royalties charged on the use of third-party gaming content. The B2C segment focuses on the charges to enter prize competitions in the UK. The company was founded by Weiting Feng on June 4, 2008 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

