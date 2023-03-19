Cosmos Achieves Market Cap of $3.53 Billion (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. During the last week, Cosmos has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $3.53 billion and approximately $194.77 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for about $12.32 or 0.00043949 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00062841 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000231 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00007720 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00019370 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000790 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003553 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001498 BTC.

Cosmos uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

