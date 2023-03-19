Cosmos One Day Trading Volume Hits $176.16 Million (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. In the last seven days, Cosmos has traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for approximately $12.93 or 0.00045555 BTC on popular exchanges. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $3.70 billion and approximately $176.16 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00063637 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000233 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00007725 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00019727 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000792 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003582 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001535 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.