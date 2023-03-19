Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Position Boosted by Verity & Verity LLC

Verity & Verity LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 46.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,609 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 830 shares during the quarter. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 799 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 317 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,775 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

COST opened at $487.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $492.96 and a 200-day moving average of $491.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.79, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $406.51 and a 12-month high of $612.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $550.16.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total value of $999,505.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,252,162. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total value of $999,505.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,252,162. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at $20,592,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,068 shares of company stock valued at $2,992,156. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.