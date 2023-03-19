Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Ayrshire Capital Management LLC

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,225 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 2.9% of Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,345,886 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,052,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,128 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $496,810,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at about $331,438,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,030,429 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,432,900,000 after buying an additional 491,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 19.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,045,401 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,459,600,000 after acquiring an additional 488,601 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total transaction of $733,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,972.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total value of $733,425.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,972.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,068 shares of company stock worth $2,992,156. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
Costco Wholesale Stock Performance
Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The firm had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.38 EPS for the current year.
Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.45%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $512.00 to $484.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Northcoast Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. TheStreet cut Costco Wholesale from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $510.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.16.
Costco Wholesale Profile
Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Costco Wholesale (COST)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.