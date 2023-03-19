Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,999 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,495 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $7,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 121 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,592,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total transaction of $733,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,972.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,068 shares of company stock valued at $2,992,156 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Costco Wholesale Price Performance
Costco Wholesale stock opened at $487.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $216.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.79, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $492.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $491.96. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $406.51 and a 12-month high of $612.27.
Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The business had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current year.
Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.45%.
Costco Wholesale Company Profile
Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.
