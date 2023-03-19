Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.40.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

BASE opened at $13.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $626.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 0.63. Couchbase has a fifty-two week low of $10.19 and a fifty-two week high of $19.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.98.

In other news, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 10,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $157,101.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,975 shares in the company, valued at $4,209,732.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 5,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $76,217.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 289,386 shares in the company, valued at $4,349,471.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 10,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $157,101.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 278,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,209,732.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,952 shares of company stock worth $284,253 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BASE. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Couchbase by 7.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Couchbase by 698.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 40,825 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Couchbase by 130.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 36,474 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 59.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

