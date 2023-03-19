Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Makes New $132,000 Investment in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,180 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of eBay by 15.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,437,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,261,502,000 after purchasing an additional 8,199,123 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 2,918,646.9% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,860,372 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $105,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860,274 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of eBay by 33.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,350,663 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $264,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,642 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of eBay by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,380,637 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,670,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in eBay by 142.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,933,140 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $80,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,850 shares in the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EBAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on eBay from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on eBay from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on eBay in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on eBay from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on eBay from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.92.

eBay Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ EBAY traded up $0.61 on Friday, reaching $42.06. 11,506,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,492,396. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.92 and a fifty-two week high of $60.38.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. eBay had a positive return on equity of 34.14% and a negative net margin of 12.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. eBay’s payout ratio is -46.95%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

