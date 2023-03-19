Crane (NYSE:CR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CR. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Crane from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Crane from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Crane has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $128.75.

Crane Stock Performance

CR traded down $1.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.03. 984,114 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,597. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.42 and its 200 day moving average is $104.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Crane has a one year low of $82.14 and a one year high of $123.78.

Crane Announces Dividend

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $824.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.89 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crane will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Edward S. Switter sold 49,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total value of $5,923,150.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,174 shares in the company, valued at $3,017,859.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 8,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $983,544.89. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,399.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Edward S. Switter sold 49,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total transaction of $5,923,150.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,174 shares in the company, valued at $3,017,859.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crane

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Crane by 9.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crane during the third quarter worth approximately $755,000. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Crane by 3.2% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 50,451 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Crane by 6.5% during the third quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 122,527 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,726,000 after acquiring an additional 7,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Crane by 57.4% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,771 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 3,927 shares in the last quarter. 70.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crane Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crane Holdings Co engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufacture aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

See Also

