Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) a $115.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Oracle from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Oracle from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on Oracle from $81.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Oracle from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $95.06.

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE:ORCL opened at $85.26 on Wednesday. Oracle has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $91.22. The stock has a market cap of $230.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.45.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Oracle will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Oracle’s payout ratio is 42.24%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oracle

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,502,544 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,675,878,000 after buying an additional 1,794,080 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 19,160,481 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,566,178,000 after buying an additional 4,570,472 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 7.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,430,838 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,287,763,000 after buying an additional 1,299,311 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,745,233 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,450,495,000 after purchasing an additional 121,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,409,896,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Articles

