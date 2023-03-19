CUBE Price Tops $0.0503 (ITAMCUBE)

CUBE (ITAMCUBE) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 19th. One CUBE token can now be purchased for $0.0503 or 0.00000181 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, CUBE has traded up 49% against the US dollar. CUBE has a total market cap of $30.20 million and $9,099.12 worth of CUBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001562 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000242 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000300 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $101.15 or 0.00358886 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,351.79 or 0.26085057 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000059 BTC.

CUBE Token Profile

CUBE’s genesis date was January 6th, 2022. CUBE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. CUBE’s official Twitter account is @itamcube and its Facebook page is accessible here. CUBE’s official message board is medium.com/@cubeintel. CUBE’s official website is itamcube.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “CUBE Staking is an essential way of contributing to CUBE’s blockchain ecosystem and maintaining its security by locking away CUBE. And the participants will receive rewards in return according to the amount of CUBE staked.

$ITAMCUBE will be used as the Native Coin on CUBE Chain. In other words, $ITAMCUBE will be used to pay the transaction fees when creating and executing smart contracts, and/or transferring virtual assets. $ITAMCUBE is what network users use to pay for nodes that process the requested operation.”

Buying and Selling CUBE

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUBE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUBE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CUBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

