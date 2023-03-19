Cullinan Associates Inc. Acquires 800 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $6,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in American Tower during the third quarter worth approximately $392,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 183,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,415,000 after purchasing an additional 20,542 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Tower by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,764,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in American Tower by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 363,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,886,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth $242,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMT has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

American Tower Stock Down 1.8 %

In other news, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $378,716.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,473 shares in the company, valued at $4,087,284.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,099 shares in the company, valued at $4,830,620.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $378,716.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,087,284.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,587 shares of company stock worth $1,947,849. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMT stock opened at $201.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $212.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.51. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $178.17 and a 12 month high of $282.47.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($3.63). The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 15.80%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 162.50%.

American Tower Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.