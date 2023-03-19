Cullinan Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,144 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $12,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in MetLife during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in MetLife in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $54.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.51 and a 52 week high of $77.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.82.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.19). MetLife had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on MetLife in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at MetLife

In other news, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $215,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,321,738.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other MetLife news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 2,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total transaction of $202,732.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,008.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $215,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,321,738.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,202 shares of company stock valued at $1,234,849 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

