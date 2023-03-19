Cullinan Associates Inc. Buys New Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,976,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 30.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DIA stock opened at $318.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $334.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $325.80. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $286.62 and a 12-month high of $354.88.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

