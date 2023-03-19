Cullinan Associates Inc. Lowers Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308,071 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 111,379 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $10,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 29,075 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,942 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,826 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 16,395 shares during the period. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its stake in Comcast by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 79,448 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Comcast from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.29.

Comcast Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $36.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.10. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $48.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $151.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 90.76%.

Insider Activity

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,977,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $6,467,657.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,902,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,509,942.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

See Also

