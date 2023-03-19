Cullinan Associates Inc. Purchases 328,735 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,614,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 328,735 shares during the period. Coca-Cola accounts for about 5.7% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $102,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Stolper Co lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Stolper Co now owns 93,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 74,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,737,000 after acquiring an additional 11,639 shares during the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 7,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 7,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $60.02 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $54.01 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $259.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.53.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 83.64%.

KO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.70.

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $7,881,152.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,210,547.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $4,344,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at $12,903,870.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $7,881,152.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,210,547.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 282,268 shares of company stock valued at $17,137,823 in the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

