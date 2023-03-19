Cullinan Associates Inc. Reduces Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lowered its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,944 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $9,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 43,944 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after buying an additional 7,697 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its position in Truist Financial by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 62,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 14,534.6% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 146,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,297,000 after acquiring an additional 145,346 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 172.7% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,000. 72.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In other news, Director David M. Ratcliffe purchased 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,072. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $1,727,982.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 307,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,061,734.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Ratcliffe bought 13,125 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial stock opened at $30.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.10. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $28.70 and a 52 week high of $61.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on TFC. TheStreet upgraded Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Stephens downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Sunday, March 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.58.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

Further Reading

