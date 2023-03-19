Cullinan Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Cullinan Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 24,829 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $4,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. RDA Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 189,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,950,000 after acquiring an additional 10,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. 81.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
FirstEnergy Trading Down 0.9 %
NYSE:FE opened at $39.78 on Friday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $35.32 and a one year high of $48.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.91.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of FirstEnergy to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.89.
FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.
