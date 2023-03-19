Cullinan Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Cullinan Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 24,829 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $4,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. RDA Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 189,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,950,000 after acquiring an additional 10,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. 81.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FE opened at $39.78 on Friday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $35.32 and a one year high of $48.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.91.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of FirstEnergy to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.89.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.

