Cullinan Associates Inc. Sells 3,500 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Cullinan Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,151 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Markel Corp lifted its position in Walt Disney by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $263,713,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in Walt Disney by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 828,308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $113,611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares during the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, November 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.92.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $93.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.71. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $144.46. The firm has a market cap of $170.26 billion, a PE ratio of 51.21, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $1,783,110.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,267,493.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $1,783,110.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,267,493.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,921 shares of company stock valued at $6,209,132. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

