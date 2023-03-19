CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,117 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for approximately 1.0% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $17,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,934,841 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $11,056,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,512 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,699,284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,184,085,000 after buying an additional 134,457 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in CVS Health by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,321,160 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $956,359,000 after acquiring an additional 220,516 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in CVS Health by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,680,490 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $899,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,034,788 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $766,750,000 after buying an additional 1,077,638 shares during the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.65.

CVS Health Stock Down 1.9 %

CVS stock opened at $74.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.91 and a fifty-two week high of $109.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.00. The stock has a market cap of $95.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.65.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.56%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

