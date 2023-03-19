D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of D.R. Horton from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $107.00 to $102.50 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of D.R. Horton from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $98.27.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

NYSE DHI opened at $97.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 6.67 and a quick ratio of 1.09. D.R. Horton has a 52-week low of $59.25 and a 52-week high of $104.14.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other D.R. Horton news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total transaction of $2,690,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,185 shares in the company, valued at $6,832,270.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total transaction of $96,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,461.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total value of $2,690,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,832,270.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,667 shares of company stock worth $3,042,476 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 117.3% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

