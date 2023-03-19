DAO Maker (DAO) Hits 1-Day Volume of $2.46 Million

DAO Maker (DAO) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. In the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar. DAO Maker has a market cap of $263.75 million and $2.46 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAO Maker token can currently be bought for $1.77 or 0.00006400 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DAO Maker alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001431 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000249 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000309 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 45% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.16 or 0.00369430 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,352.89 or 0.26853533 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000059 BTC.

DAO Maker Profile

DAO Maker’s genesis date was February 9th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,810,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,318,000 tokens. DAO Maker’s official message board is medium.com/daomaker. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here. DAO Maker’s official website is daomaker.com.

DAO Maker Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DAO Maker Token is a governance token for the DAO Maker Ecosystem on Ethereum, providing holders with the power to govern the ecosystem. The token is designed to establish a decentralized platform that facilitates retail venture investing in both equity and tokens. DAO Maker aims to support startups by creating growth technologies and funding frameworks while reducing risks for investors.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO Maker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAO Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAO Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAO Maker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.