Dassault Aviation Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Dassault Aviation Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $187.50.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dassault Aviation Société anonyme from €170.00 ($182.80) to €175.00 ($188.17) in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank cut Dassault Aviation Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

OTCMKTS DUAVF opened at $169.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.34. Dassault Aviation Société anonyme has a 52-week low of $108.08 and a 52-week high of $183.79.

Dassault Aviation SA is a aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of military and executive aircrafts and business jets. Its products include falcon business jets, falcon support services, civil aircraft, military aircraft, and military support. The company was founded by Marcel Bloch in 1929 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

