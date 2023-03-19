Decentralized Social (DESO) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $99.50 Million

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 19th. Decentralized Social has a market capitalization of $99.50 million and $142,882.86 worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentralized Social coin can currently be bought for approximately $9.45 or 0.00033791 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Decentralized Social has traded up 7.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decentralized Social Profile

Decentralized Social’s launch date was March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. Decentralized Social’s official website is deso.com. Decentralized Social’s official message board is blog.deso.com. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Decentralized Social

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Social directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Social should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decentralized Social using one of the exchanges listed above.

