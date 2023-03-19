Decentralized Social (DESO) Trading 4.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One Decentralized Social coin can currently be purchased for approximately $9.26 or 0.00032814 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Decentralized Social has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar. Decentralized Social has a total market capitalization of $97.48 million and approximately $174,531.91 worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Decentralized Social

Decentralized Social was first traded on March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol. The official website for Decentralized Social is deso.com. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Decentralized Social is blog.deso.com.

Buying and Selling Decentralized Social

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.”

