Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Investment Group LLC

Renaissance Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DE. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 411.8% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in Deere & Company by 64.3% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.
Deere & Company Price Performance
Shares of DE opened at $385.50 on Friday. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $448.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $417.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $403.13. The company has a market cap of $114.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.
Deere & Company Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.80%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have weighed in on DE. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $364.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $492.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $460.81.
About Deere & Company
Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.
