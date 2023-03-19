Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Investment Group LLC

Renaissance Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DE. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 411.8% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in Deere & Company by 64.3% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of DE opened at $385.50 on Friday. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $448.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $417.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $403.13. The company has a market cap of $114.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 30.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on DE. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $364.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $492.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $460.81.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.