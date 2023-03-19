Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Derwent London Plc (LON:DLNGet Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,950.71 ($35.96).

Several research firms have issued reports on DLN. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($29.25) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,399 ($41.43) target price on shares of Derwent London in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,950 ($35.95) target price on shares of Derwent London in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Derwent London from GBX 2,800 ($34.13) to GBX 2,450 ($29.86) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th.

Derwent London Stock Performance

Derwent London stock opened at GBX 2,336 ($28.47) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,570.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,374.25. Derwent London has a 52-week low of GBX 1,783 ($21.73) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,325 ($40.52). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -985.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.81.

Derwent London Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th will be issued a GBX 54.50 ($0.66) dividend. This is a boost from Derwent London’s previous dividend of $24.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. Derwent London’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3,333.33%.

Derwent London Company Profile

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

