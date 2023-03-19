Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target to $44.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on UBER. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, March 10th. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wolfe Research restated an outperform rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $47.19.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $31.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.30 and a 200-day moving average of $29.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 1.22. Uber Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $37.58.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 114.18% and a negative net margin of 28.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $133,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,327,968. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UBER. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Uber Technologies by 56.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,240 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 13,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

