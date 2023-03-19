Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Lifted to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on DLAKY. Bank of America raised shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued an underweight rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa from €8.50 ($9.14) to €9.00 ($9.68) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Lufthansa has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.80.

Shares of DLAKY stock opened at $10.08 on Wednesday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $11.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Deutsche Lufthansa ( OTCMKTS:DLAKY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.08). Deutsche Lufthansa had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Deutsche Lufthansa will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG engages in the provision of passenger, freight, and cargo airline services. It operates through the following segments: Network Airlines, Eurowings, Logistics, Maintenance Repair Overhaul, Catering and Additional Businesses and Group Functions. The Network Airlines segment comprises Lufthansa German Airlines, SWISS, and Austrian Airlines.

