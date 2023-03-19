dForce USD (USX) Tops One Day Volume of $11,956.81

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One dForce USD token can currently be bought for about $1.02 or 0.00003609 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. dForce USD has a total market cap of $36.71 million and approximately $11,956.81 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, dForce USD has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.36 or 0.00302634 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00023278 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00011947 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000711 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00009000 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000662 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00016112 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000232 BTC.

dForce USD Profile

dForce USD (CRYPTO:USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,069,021 tokens. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99193689 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $12,882.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

