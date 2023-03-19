Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $6.06. The stock had a trading volume of 854 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,842. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.64 and a 1 year high of $19.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.81.

Get Diffusion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,324,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 101,100 shares in the last quarter. 9.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies that enhance the body’s ability to deliver oxygen. The firm’s product candidate, Trans Sodium Crocetinate, is being developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues with low oxygen levels, also known as hypoxia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.