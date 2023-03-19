Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on DGII. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Digi International in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Digi International in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, CFO James J. Loch sold 7,000 shares of Digi International stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total transaction of $237,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,477,406.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ronald Konezny sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total value of $1,013,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,049,750.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James J. Loch sold 7,000 shares of Digi International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total transaction of $237,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,477,406.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Digi International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Digi International by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Digi International by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digi International by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 17,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 1.4% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DGII stock opened at $31.77 on Friday. Digi International has a 1 year low of $18.54 and a 1 year high of $43.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.45 and its 200-day moving average is $36.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.42, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.25.

Digi International, Inc engages in the provision of business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services, and solutions. It operates under the IoT Products and Services and IoT Solutions segments. The IoT Products and Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise, and government customers and secure IoT connectivity solutions.

