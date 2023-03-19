Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Shares Sold by My Personal CFO LLC

My Personal CFO LLC cut its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 1.1% of My Personal CFO LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. My Personal CFO LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 34,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 49,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 68,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 37,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DBK Financial Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC now owns 25,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of DFAI stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $25.47. 1,070,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 804,155. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.87. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $21.05 and a 1-year high of $28.72.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.