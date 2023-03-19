Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DIOD. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Diodes from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Diodes from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Diodes from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Diodes from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Diodes from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $105.50.
Shares of NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $87.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.49. Diodes has a 52 week low of $58.52 and a 52 week high of $97.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.70.
In other news, SVP Emily Yang sold 2,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.05, for a total transaction of $268,141.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,081,835.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Emily Yang sold 2,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.05, for a total transaction of $268,141.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,081,835.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Julie Holland sold 8,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total transaction of $716,333.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,876,804.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 78,957 shares of company stock valued at $7,357,685. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DIOD. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diodes during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Diodes during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 132.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diodes during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diodes during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. 96.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products within the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets. The firm offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect, and temperature sensors.
