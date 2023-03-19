Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Diversey had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a positive return on equity of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $701.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Diversey updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.53–$0.53 EPS.

Diversey Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of DSEY opened at $7.96 on Friday. Diversey has a 52 week low of $3.95 and a 52 week high of $10.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diversey

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Diversey by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,756,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,564,000 after purchasing an additional 841,173 shares in the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC boosted its position in Diversey by 17.5% during the first quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 4,224,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,976,000 after purchasing an additional 628,173 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Diversey by 18.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,568,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,340,000 after purchasing an additional 547,635 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its position in Diversey by 55.4% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,667,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,192,000 after purchasing an additional 951,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Diversey by 491.4% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,544,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114,584 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Diversey

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DSEY. Mizuho upped their target price on Diversey from $6.00 to $8.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Diversey from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $8.40 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Diversey from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $8.40 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Diversey from $7.70 to $6.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Diversey from $5.80 to $8.40 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.97.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.

