DNB Asset Management AS Boosts Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 355,801 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,837 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $33,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 105.8% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 368 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.37. 16,807,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,963,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $73.91 and a 12 month high of $109.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.00. The stock has a market cap of $95.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.65.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 77.56%.

CVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.65.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

