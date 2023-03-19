DNB Asset Management AS Has $45.96 Million Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 251.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,584 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS owned approximately 0.05% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $45,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 280.0% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at $33,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 450.0% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 286.0% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. 55.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $2,473,239.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,864.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $2,473,239.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,864.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jennifer Hyman sold 5,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total value of $1,396,849.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,511 shares of company stock valued at $8,943,120 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Estée Lauder Companies stock traded down $2.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $234.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,149,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,635. The company has a 50-day moving average of $256.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $83.79 billion, a PE ratio of 57.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.00. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.47 and a fifty-two week high of $289.59.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $294.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.46.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

