DNB Asset Management AS Has $61.91 Million Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 75.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,238,679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 531,796 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS owned about 0.11% of Micron Technology worth $61,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 71.6% in the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 28,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 11,990 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 979,255 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $54,134,000 after purchasing an additional 105,788 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,711 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 15,968 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 169.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 6,421 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 4,038 shares during the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $56.66. 26,655,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,270,926. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $48.43 and a one year high of $86.24. The company has a market capitalization of $61.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.60 and a 200 day moving average of $55.78.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 22.78%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on MU shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Argus cut Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.26.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In related news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,623,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $1,244,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 248,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,454,198.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,623,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,000 shares of company stock worth $3,982,190 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Featured Stories

