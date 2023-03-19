DNB Asset Management AS Sells 14,067 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 644,549 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 14,067 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS owned 0.06% of TJX Companies worth $51,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its position in TJX Companies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 309,394 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $19,219,000 after buying an additional 4,430 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp lifted its position in TJX Companies by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 106,642 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $6,624,000 after buying an additional 8,884 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in TJX Companies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 93,803 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,827,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.2 %

TJX stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.48. The stock had a trading volume of 7,790,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,501,531. The firm has a market cap of $86.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.36. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.69 and a 52-week high of $83.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 7.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TJX shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.07.

About TJX Companies

(Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

