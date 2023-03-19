DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (DNP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on June 12th

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 12th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th.
DNP Select Income Fund Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE:DNP opened at $11.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.15. DNP Select Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $12.00.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $277,000. MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 20,645 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,465 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.75% of the company’s stock.
DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. the company was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
