Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. cut its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 834 shares during the period. Dominion Energy accounts for about 0.9% of Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 85.0% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Dominion Energy stock opened at $55.40 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.92 and a 52 week high of $88.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $46.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.11 and a 200-day moving average of $64.16.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 244.95%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

