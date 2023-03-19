Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Dorchester Minerals Stock Performance

Dorchester Minerals stock opened at $27.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.94. Dorchester Minerals has a twelve month low of $22.51 and a twelve month high of $32.61.

Dorchester Minerals Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th were paid a $0.884 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.00%. Dorchester Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dorchester Minerals

Institutional Trading of Dorchester Minerals

In other Dorchester Minerals news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.91 per share, for a total transaction of $216,370.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 16,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,449.97. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth $10,845,000. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 384,556 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,606,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Dorchester Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $5,934,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 192,364 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,757,000 after purchasing an additional 32,180 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 37,900 shares during the period. 19.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile

Dorchester Minerals LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties and net profits interests (NPI). The NPI represents a net profits overriding royalty interest burdening various properties owned by its operating partnership. Royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests.

