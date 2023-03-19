DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on DRDGOLD from $15.25 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

DRDGOLD Trading Up 12.7 %

NYSE:DRD opened at $8.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.68. DRDGOLD has a 52-week low of $4.66 and a 52-week high of $10.19.

DRDGOLD Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DRDGOLD

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.2212 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. This is an increase from DRDGOLD’s previous — dividend of $0.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRD. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in DRDGOLD during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,465,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in DRDGOLD during the third quarter worth approximately $863,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in DRDGOLD during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,024,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in DRDGOLD during the third quarter worth approximately $485,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in DRDGOLD by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,159,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,983,000 after buying an additional 74,384 shares during the last quarter.

About DRDGOLD

DRDGOLD Ltd. engages in the business of retreatment of surface gold. It operates through the following segments: Ergo, FWGR, and Other Reconciling Items. The Ergo segment treats slime dams and sand dumps to the south of Johannesburg’s central business district as well as the East and Central Rand goldfields.

See Also

