Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) Given a €33.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €33.00 ($35.48) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Warburg Research set a €40.00 ($43.01) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($43.01) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Baader Bank set a €40.00 ($43.01) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €50.00 ($53.76) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($48.39) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Get Dürr Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of ETR DUE opened at €31.02 ($33.35) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.21. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of €34.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of €30.15. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €19.74 ($21.23) and a 1-year high of €36.70 ($39.46).

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and updates paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry. It also provides products and systems for various process stages in paint shop technology; supply control and conveyor systems, as well as air supply and exhaust-air systems; DXQ software family, which includes solutions for plant monitoring, manufacturing execution systems, advanced analytics, and other digital solutions; conveyor technology, filling, and testing technology, as well as assembly technology and marriage stations for connecting the car body and power train; consulting services; assembly and test systems for medical devices; test benches for electric and hybrid drives; and injection systems and inhalation devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.