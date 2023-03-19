Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Eastern Stock Performance
Eastern stock opened at $16.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $104.87 million, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.64. Eastern has a twelve month low of $15.30 and a twelve month high of $24.99.
Eastern Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. Eastern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.68%.
Eastern Company Profile
The Eastern Co engages in the design, manufacture and sale of industrial hardware, security products and metal products. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Solutions and Diversified Products. The Engineered Solutions segment consists of Big 3 Precision. The Diversified Products segment consists of Frazer & Jones, Greenwald Industries, and Argo EMS.
