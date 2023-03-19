Electroneum Price Hits $0.0024 on Exchanges (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $43.11 million and $31,993.81 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Electroneum has traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003571 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000801 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001404 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00011431 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum (ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,941,815,643 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.

The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.

Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.

In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

Electroneum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

