ELIS (XLS) Trading Down 1.5% Over Last Week

ELIS (XLS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. ELIS has a market cap of $25.21 million and approximately $282.27 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ELIS token can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000449 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ELIS has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ELIS alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00008570 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00025252 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00032635 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001846 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00019637 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003516 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.62 or 0.00201722 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000130 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28,123.46 or 1.00192270 BTC.

ELIS Token Profile

XLS is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.12592687 USD and is up 0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $410.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ELIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELIS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.