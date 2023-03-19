Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS cut its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 690,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28,527 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $66,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:EMR traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.84. 9,040,120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,249,232. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.40 and a fifty-two week high of $100.00. The firm has a market cap of $46.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.39.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Argus cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Emerson Electric from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.43.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.