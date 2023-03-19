Enservco (NYSE:ENSV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Enservco Stock Down 13.4 %

ENSV opened at $0.38 on Thursday. Enservco has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.60.

Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 23rd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 129.92% and a negative net margin of 36.19%. The business had revenue of $3.11 million for the quarter.

About Enservco

Enservco Corp. engages in the provision of services to the domestic onshore oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the Production Services and the Completion and Other Services segments. The Production Services segment includes hot oiling services, acidizing, and pressure testing. The Completion and Other Services segment focuses on frac water heating and other services.

