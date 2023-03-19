EOS Trading Up 14.8% Over Last 7 Days (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. In the last seven days, EOS has traded up 14.8% against the US dollar. EOS has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and approximately $191.74 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOS coin can now be purchased for $1.17 or 0.00004123 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00009769 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00004422 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00005269 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004029 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003022 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001249 BTC.

About EOS

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,084,371,464 coins and its circulating supply is 1,085,784,273 coins. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a blockchain platform that allows developers to easily create decentralized applications (dApps), decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) and other blockchain-based projects. It uses a combination of Proof of Work (PoW) and Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) to secure its network and validate transactions. It was developed by Block.one, a company founded by a team of experienced blockchain developers led by Daniel Larimer, the founder of Bitshares, Steem, and DPoS. EOS is used for creating and deploying dApps, DAOs, and other blockchain projects, and provides users with the ability to securely transfer value and store data on the EOS blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

